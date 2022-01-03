(KMAland) -- Iowa State is out of the top 10 and down three spots to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 men’s basketball rankings.
View the list of regional conference teams and their rankings below and the full rankings linked here.
AP Top 25
1. Baylor (61) (same)
3. Purdue (same)
6. Kansas (same)
10. Michigan State (same)
11. Iowa State (down 3)
13. Ohio State (same)
14. Texas (up 3)
16t. Providence (up 5)
19. Villanova (up 3)
22. Xavier (up 1)
23. Wisconsin (up 1)
24. Seton Hall (down 9)
25. Texas Tech (same)
Others RV: Illinois, Oklahoma, Loyola Chicago, West Virginia, Iowa, Minnesota, Creighton
Coaches Top 25
1. Baylor (32) (same)
3. Purdue (same)
6. Kansas (same)
10. Michigan State (same)
11. Iowa State (down 3)
12. Ohio State (same)
15. Villanova (up 7)
16. Texas (up 2)
17. Providence (up 4)
22. Seton Hall (down 9)
23. Wisconsin (same)
24. Xavier (same)
25. Texas Tech (same)
Others RV: Illinois, UConn, Oklahoma, Loyola Chicago, Minnesota, West Virginia