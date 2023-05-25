(Shenandoah) -- Clarinda pitcher James McCall turned in a gem to start his senior baseball season. And the result was a season-opening win for the Cardinals.
McCall spun seven innings, surrendering just three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in the Cardinals' 6-0 win over Shenandoah (1-2).
"I got on the hitters early so I could work on curveballs and off-speed," McCall said. "I started aggressive and started the season off hot."
"James did what he's been doing the last year and a half," Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. "He came out attacking the zone and threw strikes. He was consistent with what he did on the mound."
McCall's doozy comes after posting a 6-1 record and 2.45 ERA in seven starts last year.
"I started with first-pitch fastballs," McCall said. "That got on them early, and I could work the count. When I get on them early, I feel comfortable."
"He just threw strikes," Eberly said. "It seemed like he was always ahead in the count, so he could pitch how he wanted to. When you have hitters not sure what's coming, you're usually going to have a pretty good night."
McCall got some early run support thanks to a two-run homer from Creighton Tuzzio in the first inning that gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.
"That was big," Eberly said. "When you have guys on base, you have a chance to score some runs."
The Cardinals plated three more runs in the third, including two on a Shenandoah error. Those runs were what Clarinda needed to hold on for the 6-0 win.
Clarinda frequently got on base and moved runners strategically.
"It's an emphasis," Eberly said about their baserunning. "We're trying to work on taking that extra base. With a young lineup, we have to find ways to score runs. This is a good starting point."
Levi Wise and Ronnie Weidman had two hits apiece for Clarinda in the win.
"We have to find a way to score more runs," Eberly said. "We left 11 on base. We have to find a way to get those runners home."
Dalton Athen, Eli Cameron and Gage Herron had hits for Shenandoah. Athen's was a double. The Mustangs return to action Tuesday in a doubleheader with St. Albert.
Clarinda has a quick turnaround. They face Glenwood on Friday.
"I know it's a cliche, but we have to win each inning," Eberly said. "We're pretty young in some areas. We need to attack the game and not let it be too big for us."
View the full interviews with McCall and Coach Eberly below.