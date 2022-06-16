(Clarinda) -- Clarinda (12-3) baseball extended its winning streak to four games with a 10-0 victory over Southwest Valley (2-11) Wednesday.
James McCall was pure gold on the mound for the Cardinals, tossing a no-hitter while allowing no runs and just one baserunner in five innings.
“I threw all fastballs and hit my spots,” McCall said. “The defense really helped out and made plays.”
McCall only needed 42 pitches to retire 15 Southwest Valley batters.
“[Southwest Valley] is a free-swinging club so when you come out and throw strikes you’re going to get easy outs, short at-bats and less pitches,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “I thought James was on point and in the zone all night.”
The Cardinal offense wasted no time giving McCall a cushion on the scoreboard.
Cooper Neal led off the game with a walk and Cole Baumgart drove him in two batters later. Baumgart later scored on a sacrifice fly by Wyatt Schmitt to give Clarinda a 2-0 lead
The bats stayed hot the rest of the night, as the Cardinals scored three more in the second inning and five in the third to reach the 10-run mercy rule threshold.
All but two Clarinda batters scored a run. Neal, Baumgart, Schmitt and Jarrod McNeese all had at least one RBI.
Southwest Valley pitcher Roman Keefe allowed nine runs in 3.1 innings before Wyatt Mendenhall relieved him
“We did a good job of making sure [Keefe] was throwing strikes to us,” Eberly said. “We took our walks and when he did get in the zone we were able to barrel the ball up, find some gaps today and drive in some runs. It was a good all-around game for us.
The tandem of Neal and Baumgart provided the spark for the offensive outburst, finishing the game a combined 4-5 with seven total RBI
“[Neal and Baumgart] are starting to find their footing,” Eberly said. “We kind of switched the lineup a little bit to get [Neal] some more RBI opportunities, and [Baumgart] is in the same situation. They made me look good and they’re doing a good job of driving runs in.
The Cardinals, currently rated fourth in the Class 2A state rankings, are now winners of four in a row, with the last three victories coming by double digits.
“We need to keep grinding and doing what we’re doing,” Eberly said. “We’ve played some good baseball but we have some really good competition coming up here in the future. Our next three or four games are going to really tell us where we’re at… hopefully we can keep playing good baseball.”
Clarinda will travel to Shenandoah Thursday for a road bout with the Mustangs before taking on East Mills at home Saturday. Next week, the Cardinals travel to Lewis Central for a doubleheader against the Hawkeye Ten top-dog Titans.
View video interviews with Eberly and McCall below.