(Neola) -- The Tri-Center baseball team moved to 7-0 thanks to a no-hit pitching outing from Sean McGee and some savvy at-bats from their entire lineup in a 13-2 win over Underwood Friday night.
Friday's dominant win completed a two-day stretch for the Trojans that featured impressive wins over Treynor and Underwood to secure sole possession of first place in the Western Iowa Conference.
"Our senior leaders were phenomenal," said Tri-Center Coach Max Kozeal. "They've handled tough teams. It's tough to come mentally locked in, and they were ready."
Junior pitcher Sean McGee was ready for his second start, and the results showed. McGee threw five no-hit innings and struck out seven for his second win of the year.
"My curveball worked well in the beginning," McGee said. "And I think my fastball was good all night."
"I liked Sean's composure," Kozeal said. "The mental part of his pitching is what we had to work on in the offseason. He always had the stuff. You could see times tonight when he lost his focus, but he got it back. That's what has taken him to another level."
Tri-Center started the game with big plate appearances from two of their three seniors. Jaxon Johnson doubled from his leadoff spot, and Justice Weers followed with an RBI single to score Johnson before ultimately scoring on an error.
"I told them at the beginning of the year that their stats didn't matter, but they have to be great leaders," Kozeal said. "And they've been phenomenal."
Tri-Center added one more run in the second, but Underwood responded with two runs in the third to trim their deficit to 4-2.
The Trojans tacked on two more runs in the third to grow the lead to 6-2. McGee stranded an Underwood baserunner to start the fourth, and the Tri-Center offense responded with a patient fifth inning where they scored seven runs despite not having a hit because they drew six walks.
"They've bought into being selective with pitches," Kozeal said. "We're feeling comfortable at the plate. It's neat to see."
Michael Turner led Tri-Center's offense with two hits, a double and drove in two.
"Michael's a really good athlete," Kozeal said. "It has taken him a bit to get his timing down, but he's starting to show that his timing is coming back. He's come on the last few games."
The win moves to Tri-Center to 7-0 on the year and 5-0 in the WIC. They return to action on Tuesday against Missouri Valley.
"We know we have things to work on," Kozeal said. "There's going to be bumps in the road, but we'll continue to have fun as long as our effort and attitude are there."
Underwood falls to 6-1 and looks to bounce back on Monday against Riverside.
Check out the full interviews with McGee and Coach Kozeal below.