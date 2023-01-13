(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s Ava McNeal is the first of what figures to be many within the Titans girls wrestling program.
The star senior 100-pounder is the first in the program’s history to sign a National Letter of Intent to wrestle at the next level, choosing Sioux Falls.
“It definitely means a lot that I’m the first girl to commit from my school,” McNeal told KMA Sports.
McNeal chose Sioux Falls after a process that also had her considering interesting from Simpson and Wartburg.
“I automatically clicked with the coach,” McNeal added. “I really liked the way he got to know all the girls that were on the visit, and then I just really felt at home on the campus. I really like the campus and the classrooms and everything.”
McNeal says that the proximity from Council Bluffs to Sioux Falls was also a factor.
“I think I didn’t really want to go too far,” she said. “I’m kind of a stay-at-home kind of girl. I didn’t want to go anywhere that was like five hours away, so I really liked that USF was only 2.5 hours.”
McNeal finished sixth at last year’s Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Tournament in the 105-pound weight class. She’s putting together an even better senior year with a strong runner-up finish at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic in December.
It’s been quite the ascent for McNeal, who said she got started in the sport in eighth grade.
“I stated wrestling because of (Lewis Central teammate Sophie Barnes),” McNeal said. “From there, I just kind of decided to keep on going. I started to enjoy it and got better at it. I wasn’t very good in middle school, but after that I kind of just decided that I wanted to go to college (to wrestle) because of the money and the experience.”
McNeal is the second KMAlander to join the 2023 Sioux Falls recruiting class along with SWAT star Adyson Lundquist.
“I like that I’m going in knowing some of the people that are joining the team,” McNeal said. “I automatically have some friends on the team and get to know them better.”
Listen to the complete interview with McNeal from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.