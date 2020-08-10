(KMAland) -- The Midland Empire Conference has released some guidelines in regards to the fall sports seasons.
Attendance will be limited to immediate members of the participants' famiiles such as grandparents, guardians and siblings. Fans will be expected to maintain social distancing protocols and face coverings will be required at indoor events.
Band and dance teams will be allowed to perform at their home events with their immediate family members admitted. Cheerleaders will also be admitted for home and away events, along with their immediate families.
Student sections will not be permitted.
The complete release from the MEC Board of Control can be found below.