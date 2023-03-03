(King City) -- After finding her love for softball again, King City senior Emberlyn Medsker is ready to continue her career at Peru State.
The WildKats pitcher recently inked with the Bobcats.
"I'm excited," Medsker said about her commitment. "It's exciting to know there are people interested in me continuing my career. I'm very thankful that it happened at Peru State."
Medsker admits she once doubted whether or not she wanted to play softball in college.
"Last year, I went through a rough patch," she said. "I really didn't know if I wanted to continue my career. Then, my senior year brought the love back for the game. I decided it was something I wanted to do. My high school team brought that joy back."
Peru State's coaching staff contacted Medsker, putting the wheels in motion for her commitment.
"Their assistant coach saw me play," she said. "I went on my visit, and I enjoyed the visit. It's a close enough to home to where I can come home, but it gives me space. Peru reminds me a lot of home because Peru is a small town like King City. I felt like home when I was there. The atmosphere was good."
Medsker chose Peru State over interest from Metropolitan Community College, Maple Woods Area Community College and Truman State.
"I felt like Peru State was the one when I went there," she said.
Medsker starred in the circle at King City. She wants to do the same at Peru State.
"I throw a decent speed," she said. "I feel like my strength is moving the ball and having the right spin to get movement. I know what pitches to throw to what batters. I'm going to work on gaining some speed over the summer and my rise ball. I know how to throw it, but it hasn't been a go-to pitch."
Click below to hear the full interview.