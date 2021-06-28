(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s 14-game win streak was halted on Sunday evening, but the Meet the A’s series continues on.
Today, we introduce left-handed pitcher Alex Walton, who comes to Clarinda from Tulsa, Oklahoma and just finished up at Northern Oklahoma – a junior college in Enid.
“My pitching coach and I were talking about getting into a summer league,” Walton said. “He got a text from Rod (Eberly), and I said ‘Let’s go ahead and do it.’”
Walton was hurt for much of the season and only made one appearance for a strong Northern Oklahoma squad late in the season.
“This summer is where I need to get back into my throwing,” he said. “I need to get back into how I was pitching about a year or so ago. I’m done with my junior college days, so hopefully I can get picked up by another school.”
According to the MINK League website, Walton has made two appearances and one start for the A’s to this point in the season.
“I’m definitely enjoying getting to only do baseball and not worry about school,” Walton said. “We’ve got a little down time that helps for recovery, but I enjoy playing baseball all the time.”
Hear the full Meet the A’s interview from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.
