(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s have hit the All-Star break and are in the midst of one of their finest seasons in years.
KMA Sports continues its Meet the A’s series with a familiar face to the area – Bedford’s Brennan Sefrit.
The left-handed pitcher finished up his freshman year at Upper Iowa this spring, making an impact out of the bullpen for the Peacocks. Sefrit made 14 appearances and struck out 12 in 8 2/3 innings of work.
“I didn’t think it went too bad at all,” Sefrit said. “As a team, we played pretty well. We were in a lot of tight games, and I’m really happy with the opportunities I got and the faith my coach had in me. I’m excited for next year.”
Sefrit’s contributions to the A’s this summer have come in a variety of ways. Early in the season, when the A’s needed a starter, the former multi-sport Bulldogs star made a start. When they needed him to play first base, he did that, too.
In his start, back on June 3rd, Sefrit worked seven innings, struck out three and allowed just two runs on four hits during a 7-2 win over Sabetha.
“When they told me I got the start, I had to get mentally prepared for that,” Sefrit said. “It’d been a long time since high school. I mainly just tried to fill it up and throw as many strikes as I could. That was really a big emphasis for me.”
According to the MINK League website, Sefrit has thrown nine innings, struck out four and picked up a pair of wins for the A’s.
“It’s awesome (playing for the A’s),” Sefrit said. “(Rod Eberly) contacted me and asked me to come to play. You always hear about the A’s and see them around at the 4th of July in New Market and over here in Clarinda. It’s just a joy and a pleasure to come over here and play for them.”
Listen to much more with Sefrit in our latest Meet the A’s feature linked below.
