(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s keep on rolling, and KMA Sports continues to highlight many members of this year’s team in our Meet the A’s series.
Calvin Hunt is a right-handed pitcher, originally out of Arvada, Colorado, and just finished up his second year at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. His journey to Clarinda came by way of a former A.
“My catcher last year, Kale Emshoff, he was a big part of the team here,” Hunt said. “He recommended (Clarinda) to the coaches, and he thought it was a good place for me to come and get better.”
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder made 17 appearances this past season, striking out 15 over 11 innings and pitching to a 3.27 ERA. The Trojans were 21-30 overall and finished 11-13 in the Sun Belt Conference.
“We had an up and down season,” Hunt said. “I got a lot of innings in against some big teams like Ole Miss and Arkansas. We had an old team, so a lot of guys to learn from. That’s the best thing you can do in baseball is look at the guys that have been doing it a long time, take what you can and make yourself a better pitcher.”
That’s exactly what Hunt wants to do this summer with the A’s. While he normally worked himself out of any trouble he faced, he did walk 12 batters, hit four and threw six wild pitches.
“I’m a little bit wild as a pitcher,” he said. “I throw pretty hard, but I gotta work on throwing a little more strikes and some more off-speed to be a more complete pitcher to chase my dream to become a big league pitcher.”
Hunt has thrown five innings over four appearances so far this summer, striking out nine and fighting the control with 11 walks. However, he’s taking it all in stride and as a learning experience.
“Everything I’ve learned about summer ball in general is it’s good people and good baseball,” Hunt said. “It’s crazy how far baseball takes you. I’m from Colorado, I play in Arkansas, went to Kansas (for summer league last year) and now I’m in Iowa. For a game you love, you get to see a bunch of different places and it’s a pretty cool experience.”
The A’s are scheduled to be back in action Thursday evening at St. Joseph with hopes of extending their current 12-game win streak. Listen to the full interview with Hunt below.
