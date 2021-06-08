(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s are back and so is KMA Sports’ Meet the A’s feature.
Over the course of the season, KMA Sports will have interviews with members of this year’s Clarinda A’s. Up first, in an interview conducted prior to their season opener on May 28th, is Isaac Lopez.
“Initially, I didn’t know Clarinda A’s or ever been to Iowa,” Lopez said. “But my head coach sent me here, so I’m here now.”
Lopez has been one of the team’s leading hitters during the course of the early season. In four recorded games, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros redshirt hit .364 with a double and a triple.
“I play the middle infield, second base, shortstop,” Lopez said. “I basically just try to hit the ball hard, make some plays and have fun.”
The 5-foot-9, 152-pound middle infielder hopes to have plenty of success and development during the course of the summer.
“I want to develop to be the best player I can possibly be for the A’s,” Lopez said. “For the Vaqueros, we like to be team players, so that’s what I’m going to do here. It’s not about me. Just try to win ballgames and have fun.”
The A’s (6-3) will host the Des Moines Peak Prospects in a MINK League matchup on Tuesday at 7:00 PM. Hear the full interview with Lopez linked below.