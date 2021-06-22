(Clarinda) -- Throughout the course of the summer, KMA Sports is introducing you to members of the Clarinda A’s with our annual Meet the A’s series.
Today, we introduce right-handed pitcher Reid Fagerstrom. The Atlanta native just finished up his freshman season at Jacksonville State.
“It was definitely an interesting freshman year,” Fagerstrom said. “Our team was very old with three or four 24-year-olds. It was a cool experience to learn from some of those older guys.”
Fagerstrom had plenty of thrills during the course of his college debut, pitching in games at Mississippi State, Auburn and Alabama.
“My first outing ever in college was on the road at Alabama,” he said. “It was like being thrown into the fire really quick. You always want to play against the highest caliber that you can. It’s fun to compete against some of the guys that are playing at the highest level and still playing right now.”
Fagerstrom made five appearances and threw four innings, striking out three and winning his only decision for Jacksonville State. That kind of experience has suited him well with the A’s, as he’s posted a 0.95 ERA and a 3-0 record in 19 innings. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has 32 strikeouts against just two walks, according to the MINK League website.
“It’s been really fun and really cool,” Fagerstrom said. “I don’t know what I pictured Iowa to be like, but it’s definitely really pretty and great out here.”
The red hot A's are back in action Tuesday night at Des Moines Peak Prospects. Hear much more from our latest Meet the A’s interview linked below.