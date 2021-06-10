(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s are back and so is KMA Sports’ Meet the A’s feature.
Over the course of the season, KMA Sports will have interviews with members of this year’s Clarinda A’s. Today, we hear from a bit of a local product in Stevins Spurgeon from Omaha.
The left-handed pitcher, Spurgeon went to high school at Bellevue East before moving on to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.
“I went to Omaha Central and then transferred to Bellevue East,” Spurgeon said. “I feel like I had a pretty good career in high school. It didn’t really finish the way we wanted to, but it’s a good program.”
At Northeastern, Spurgeon made 10 appearances this past season, throwing 14 1/3 innings and striking out 21 batters.
“I redshirted my first year and got my first college season under my belt this past spring,” Spurgeon said. “I came out of the bullpen and had a pretty good season.”
According to the MINK League website, Spurgeon has thrown five innings, struck out six, walked just one and is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.
“I’m just hoping to come out, play some ball and have some fun,” Spurgeon added. “I want to get better, keep progressing as a player and hopefully win some ball games.
“I’m really excited to be able to play here. My dad played in this league with the team in Beatrice. I heard a lot of good things about Clarinda. I’m just really happy to be here and be a part of the program.”
The A’s are off Thursday evening and will be back in action Friday at St. Joseph. Hear the full interview with Spurgeon in the audio link below.