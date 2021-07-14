(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s ran their latest win streak up to seven games on Tuesday night.
Today, on Upon Further Review, KMA Sports talked with another A in our latest Meet the A’s series.
Utility player Trevor Andrews continued the pipeline from Jacksonville State to Clarinda this year.
“I play everywhere,” Andrews said. “I’ve played left, center, right, short, first and third this year, so far. I can do a little bit of everything for you.”
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior-to-be started his collegiate career at Coastal North Alabama Community College before joining the Gamecocks. This past season, he played in 22 games and started 12 while hitting .250/.302/.400 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.
“Honestly, I didn’t feel like it went as good as it should have,” Andrews said. “We probably had the most talented team Jacksonville State has ever had. We just couldn’t come together as a team and get the right pieces going. It didn’t turn out how we liked, but we still had a very good season, I think.”
Andrews didn’t make the trip to Clarinda alone with Mason Maners, Reid Fagerstrom and Dylan Bailey among those that came from JSU to the A’s this summer.
“It makes it a lot more fun to have people you already know here with you,” Andrews said. “We’re getting to know each other even better, and then this team connects on such a deep level that usually summer leagues don’t connect like that. Everyone here are friends and has each other’s back. It feels like a family already.”
The A’s are back home later Wednesday with a doubleheader against St. Joseph. First pitch of the first game is slated for 5:00. Listen to much more with Andrews in the latest Meet the A’s interview below.
