(Melcher-Dallas) -- The Melcher-Dallas girls basketball team is in the midst of their best stretch of the season. Despite a loss on Tuesday, the Saints (7-7) have won seven of their last 10 following an 0-4 start.
“We’re on a good little run here,” Coach Kelsey Goff said. “That’s always good, and I’m just super proud of the girls. They’ve battled some injuries, some sicknesses and some things that were out of their hands off the court. It’s been nice the last three or four games, kind of seeing things fall in place and having everybody on the same page.”
During the 10-game stretch, Melcher-Dallas has lost three games — two to Murray and one to Mormon Trail — by a total of 11 points.
“They’re a fun group of girls and very excited (with their recent success),” Goff said. “It’s coming at the right time, and we couldn’t have asked for a better time in the midst of our conference games and just before the conference tournament.”
Sophomores Addison Wadle and Kianna Jackson, senior Kasyn Reed and junior Paetyn Anderson have all been regular starters for the Saints this season. Sophomores Gabby Overgaard and Hayden Branson and juniors Kamryn Hendrickson and Brooklyn Metz have also started at least one game this season. Freshmen Maddy DeJong, Sydney Busick and Mykaylah Gentry have also contributed.
“A good part (of the success) is having my point guard Addison Wadle (healthy),” Goff said. “The girls are learning how to play with her. At the beginning of the season, she was sick, and as we get these games and seeing what she does, her teammates have done a phenomenal job of reading and reacting to what she does. She’s a great shooter and ball-handler and having that point guard presence has been a difference for us.”
Wadle averages 12.0 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while Reed averages 7.3 and 7.8 boards per contest. Anderson adds 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, and Jackson (5.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG) and Overgaard (5.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG) have been major contributors to the success.
“Deep down, I’ve always knew these girls had the talent,” Goff said. “Last year, as underclassmen, they were playing in the thick of the Bluegrass Conference and thrown into those varsity games. I just knew it took time and didn’t know when it was going to come together. They now have the confidence and believe in themselves, as I believed in them. It’s finally coming together.”
Melcher-Dallas finishes out the week with a trip to Moravia on Friday and then will begin the Bluegrass Conference Tournament on Saturday against Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren.
“We don’t want to look past (anybody),” Goff said. “I don’t know what to expect (in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament). We’ll come out and be ready to play whoever we play. I always hope to make a run in the tournament, but I’m not sure where we’ll fall. I hope we just go out and play hard and do our best.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Goff linked below.