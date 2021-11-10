(KMAland) -- Two Melcher-Dallas athletes were named first team all-district with the release of 8-Player District 7 awards.
Seniors Cole Metz (FB/LB) and Anthony Schneider (TE/S) both picked up first team nods while teammates Logan Godfrey (RB/S), Carlos Gonzalez (TE/LB) and Lucas Harrington (OG/DE) were picked to the second team. Scott Johnson and Max Enfield were both honorable mentions.
Twin Cedars also had three players honored with Nathan Curry (LB) and Landyn Roland (LB) landing on the second team and Kasey Clark nabbing honorable mention honors.
View the complete list of honorees below.