(KMAland) -- The Bluegrass Conference has released their all-conference choices for the 2020 softball season.
Melcher-Dallas led the way with five first-team selections while Twin Cedars added four. Kynser Reed, Paetyn Anderson, Haley Godfrey, Riley Enfield and BrieAnna Remster were first-team nods for Melcher-Dallas. Twin Cedar's selections were Grace Bailey, Riley Dunkin, Brooke Roby and Ali Mockenhaupt.
Other first team selections include Mikayla Fitz (Moravia), Kaela Enslinger (Orient-Macksburg), Emma Decker (Murray) and Natalie Watters (Seymour).
The complete list of selections can be found below.