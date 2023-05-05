(Melcher-Dallas) -- Melcher-Dallas star pitcher BrieAnna Remster will take her talents to the next level with Iowa Central in Fort Dodge.
“My pitching coach actually has had a lot of pitchers go there,” Remster said of the process that got her linked up with the Tritons program. “It’s close to home but far enough away at the same time for me.”
Remster said she was impressed with the family feel inside of the Iowa Central program.
“Their team is very community-oriented,” she said. “They’re really good together, and they have fun. They do really well with that part. I just like the coaches a lot. They’re super sweet and work with you really well.”
Remster, who has had back and calf surgery during the offseason and will miss her senior season, posted 100 strikeouts in just 61 1/3 innings as a junior, catching the eye of prospective college coaches.
“They think they can really use me in games with my spin,” Remster said of her abilities that stand out. “I have really good spin for the most part, and I can control it pretty well. I think that’s one of the reasons they wanted me.”
Along with her parents, Remster gives major credit to her pitching coach Rich Thomas.
“He basically broke down everything that I learned and re-taught me everything I know now,” she said. “How to get a better push, how to use my spin and my speed to my advantage and just really brought everything that I needed to bring out.
“I started playing tee ball when I was six, and I told my parents I wanted to play more softball. They got me into a travel team at the age of 10, and then after I started going to (Coach Thomas) my pitching really took off. I’ve always been wanting to (play college softball) since then.”
Listen to much more with Remster on her college decision in the audio file below.