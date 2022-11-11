Melcher Dallas Saints.png

(KMAland) -- Two Melcher-Dallas and two Twin Cedars football players were honored with First Team All-District honors with the release of the 8-Player District 7 awards.

Logan Godfrey and Lucas Harrington of Melcher-Dallas and Nathan Curry and Kasey Clark of Twin Cedars both landed on the first team. Max Enfield, Braydon Draeger and Kael Caikoski of Melcher-Dallas and Twin Cedars’ Dallas Smith and Brendan Connett were second team honorees.

Honorable mention went to Ryan Heaton and Johnny Milburn of Melcher-Dallas and Noah Fee and Nathan Newman of Twin Cedars.

View the complete Class 8-Player District 7 awards below.

Download PDF District 7 Awards - Sheet1.pdf

