(KMAland) -- Two Melcher-Dallas and two Twin Cedars football players were honored with First Team All-District honors with the release of the 8-Player District 7 awards.
Logan Godfrey and Lucas Harrington of Melcher-Dallas and Nathan Curry and Kasey Clark of Twin Cedars both landed on the first team. Max Enfield, Braydon Draeger and Kael Caikoski of Melcher-Dallas and Twin Cedars’ Dallas Smith and Brendan Connett were second team honorees.
Honorable mention went to Ryan Heaton and Johnny Milburn of Melcher-Dallas and Noah Fee and Nathan Newman of Twin Cedars.
View the complete Class 8-Player District 7 awards below.
