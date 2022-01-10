NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Wisconsin was a big mover in the latest men's college basketball polls while Iowa State and Kansas both fell. 

The Cyclones fell to No. 15 in the AP and No. 16 in the Coaches while the Jayhawks dropped to No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

1. Baylor (same)

7. Purdue (down 4)

9. Kansas (down 3)

10. Michigan State (same)

13. Wisconsin (up 10)

15. Iowa State (down 4)

16. Ohio State (down 3)

19. Texas Tech (up 6)

21. Texas (down 7)

25. Illinois (up 1)

RV: Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa

COACHES POLL TOP 25

1. Baylor (same)

5. Purdue (down 2)

9. Michigan State (up 1)

10. Kansas (down 4)

13. Wisconsin (up 10)

15. Ohio State (down 3)

16. Iowa State (down 5)

19. Texas Tech (up 6)

22. Texas (down 6)

24. Illinois (up 2) 

RV: Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, Indiana, West Virginia

NET RANKINGS

1. Baylor

8. Purdue

9. Kansas

10. Illinois

15. Michigan State

17. Texas

19. Loyola-Chicago

21. Texas 

23. Iowa State

24. Wisconsin

25. Ohio State 

