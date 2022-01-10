(KMAland) -- Wisconsin was a big mover in the latest men's college basketball polls while Iowa State and Kansas both fell.
The Cyclones fell to No. 15 in the AP and No. 16 in the Coaches while the Jayhawks dropped to No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
1. Baylor (same)
7. Purdue (down 4)
9. Kansas (down 3)
10. Michigan State (same)
13. Wisconsin (up 10)
15. Iowa State (down 4)
16. Ohio State (down 3)
19. Texas Tech (up 6)
21. Texas (down 7)
25. Illinois (up 1)
RV: Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa
COACHES POLL TOP 25
1. Baylor (same)
5. Purdue (down 2)
9. Michigan State (up 1)
10. Kansas (down 4)
13. Wisconsin (up 10)
15. Ohio State (down 3)
16. Iowa State (down 5)
19. Texas Tech (up 6)
22. Texas (down 6)
24. Illinois (up 2)
RV: Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, Indiana, West Virginia
NET RANKINGS
1. Baylor
8. Purdue
9. Kansas
10. Illinois
15. Michigan State
17. Texas
19. Loyola-Chicago
21. Texas
23. Iowa State
24. Wisconsin
25. Ohio State