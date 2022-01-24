NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Auburn and Gonzaga split the No. 1 rankings in the latest Associated Press and Coaches polls while Iowa State continues to trend in the wrong direction. 

The Cyclones came it at No. 23 in the AP, eight spots down from their previous ranking and No. 24 in the Coaches, down 10 positions. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

4. Baylor (up 1)

5. Kansas (up 2)

6. Purdue (down 2)

10. Michigan State (up 4)

11. Wisconsin (down 3) 

13. Texas Tech (up 5)

16. Ohio State (up 3)

23. Iowa State (down 8) 

24. Illinois (down 7)

RV: Texas, Loyola-Chicago, Indiana, TCU

COACHES TOP 25

4. Baylor (up 2)

5. Kansas (up 2)

6. Purdue (down 2) 

10. Michigan State (up 3)

11. Wisconsin (down 3)

16. Ohio State (up 2)

21. Illinois (down 4)

25. Iowa State (down 10)

25. Texas (down 3) 

RV: Loyola-Chicago, Indiana, TCU, Iowa 

NET TOP 25 

4. Baylor

7. Kansas 

8. Purdue

13. Illinois

18. Michigan State

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Ohio State 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.