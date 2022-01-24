(KMAland) -- Auburn and Gonzaga split the No. 1 rankings in the latest Associated Press and Coaches polls while Iowa State continues to trend in the wrong direction.
The Cyclones came it at No. 23 in the AP, eight spots down from their previous ranking and No. 24 in the Coaches, down 10 positions.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
4. Baylor (up 1)
5. Kansas (up 2)
6. Purdue (down 2)
10. Michigan State (up 4)
11. Wisconsin (down 3)
13. Texas Tech (up 5)
16. Ohio State (up 3)
23. Iowa State (down 8)
24. Illinois (down 7)
RV: Texas, Loyola-Chicago, Indiana, TCU
COACHES TOP 25
4. Baylor (up 2)
5. Kansas (up 2)
6. Purdue (down 2)
10. Michigan State (up 3)
11. Wisconsin (down 3)
16. Ohio State (up 2)
21. Illinois (down 4)
25. Iowa State (down 10)
25. Texas (down 3)
RV: Loyola-Chicago, Indiana, TCU, Iowa
NET TOP 25
4. Baylor
7. Kansas
8. Purdue
13. Illinois
18. Michigan State
21. Wisconsin
22. Iowa
23. Ohio State