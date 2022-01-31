Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program moved up in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls. 

The Cyclones moved from No. 23 to No. 20 in the AP Poll and from No. 24 to 22 in the Coaches. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

4. Purdue (up 2)

8. Baylor (down 4)

10. Kansas (down 5)

11. Wisconsin (same)

12. Villanova (up 2)

13. Michigan State (down 3)

14. Texas Tech (down 1)

15. Providence (up 2)

16. Ohio State (same)

17. UConn (up 3)

18. Illinois (up 6)

20. Iowa State (up 3)

21. Xavier (same)

23. Texas (up 3)

24. Marquette (down 2)

RV: Indiana, Iowa, TCU, Loyola-Chicago

COACHES POLL 

3. Purdue (up 3)

8. Baylor (down 4)

10. Kansas (down 5)

11. Wisconsin (same)

12. Villanova (same)

13. Michigan State (down 3)

14. Texas Tech (same)

15. Providence (up 2)

16. Ohio State (same)

17. Connecticut (up 2)

18. Illinois (up 3)

21. Texas (up 4)

22. Iowa State (up 2)

23. Xavier (same)

24. Marquette (up 2) 

RV: Indiana, TCU, Iowa, Oklahoma 

NCAA NET RANKINGS 

4. Baylor

5. Villanova

8. Purdue

9. Kansas 

11. Texas Tech 

15. Illinois

16. UConn

17. Texas

18. Michigan State 

19. Ohio State 

20. Xavier 

21. Wisconsin

23. Iowa

25. Iowa State

