(Ames) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program moved up in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls.
The Cyclones moved from No. 23 to No. 20 in the AP Poll and from No. 24 to 22 in the Coaches.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
4. Purdue (up 2)
8. Baylor (down 4)
10. Kansas (down 5)
11. Wisconsin (same)
12. Villanova (up 2)
13. Michigan State (down 3)
14. Texas Tech (down 1)
15. Providence (up 2)
16. Ohio State (same)
17. UConn (up 3)
18. Illinois (up 6)
20. Iowa State (up 3)
21. Xavier (same)
23. Texas (up 3)
24. Marquette (down 2)
RV: Indiana, Iowa, TCU, Loyola-Chicago
COACHES POLL
3. Purdue (up 3)
8. Baylor (down 4)
10. Kansas (down 5)
11. Wisconsin (same)
12. Villanova (same)
13. Michigan State (down 3)
14. Texas Tech (same)
15. Providence (up 2)
16. Ohio State (same)
17. Connecticut (up 2)
18. Illinois (up 3)
21. Texas (up 4)
22. Iowa State (up 2)
23. Xavier (same)
24. Marquette (up 2)
RV: Indiana, TCU, Iowa, Oklahoma
NCAA NET RANKINGS
4. Baylor
5. Villanova
8. Purdue
9. Kansas
11. Texas Tech
15. Illinois
16. UConn
17. Texas
18. Michigan State
19. Ohio State
20. Xavier
21. Wisconsin
23. Iowa
25. Iowa State