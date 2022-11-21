Kansas Jayhawks

(Lawrence) -- Kansas is on the move in the latest men's college basketball polls.

The Jayhawks (4-0) are up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. 

North Carolina, Houston, Texas and Virginia complete the top five in the AP while it's North Carolina, Houston, Texas and Gonzaga in the Coaches Poll.

Iowa also joined the polls, coming in at No. 25 in the AP and No. 24 in Coaches.  

View the full polls here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

3. Kansas (1)

4. Texas (5) 

7. Baylor

10. Creighton 

11. Indiana

12. Michigan State 

16. Illinois

20. UConn

21. Texas Tech

23. Maryland

24. Purdue

25. Iowa 

RV: TCU, Ohio State, Michigan, Xavier, Villanova, West Virginia, Penn State 

COACHES POLL TOP 25 

3. Kansas 

4. Texas (1) 

7. Baylor 

8. Creighton

11. Indiana

14. Illinois

15. Michigan State

20. Texas Tech

22. UConn

23. Purdue

24. Iowa

25. Maryland

RV: Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Wisconsin, Villanova, Xavier, Drake, Iowa State, West Virginia, Marquette 

