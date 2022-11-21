(Lawrence) -- Kansas is on the move in the latest men's college basketball polls.
The Jayhawks (4-0) are up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll.
North Carolina, Houston, Texas and Virginia complete the top five in the AP while it's North Carolina, Houston, Texas and Gonzaga in the Coaches Poll.
Iowa also joined the polls, coming in at No. 25 in the AP and No. 24 in Coaches.
View the full polls here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
3. Kansas (1)
4. Texas (5)
7. Baylor
10. Creighton
11. Indiana
12. Michigan State
16. Illinois
20. UConn
21. Texas Tech
23. Maryland
24. Purdue
25. Iowa
RV: TCU, Ohio State, Michigan, Xavier, Villanova, West Virginia, Penn State
COACHES POLL TOP 25
3. Kansas
4. Texas (1)
7. Baylor
8. Creighton
11. Indiana
14. Illinois
15. Michigan State
20. Texas Tech
22. UConn
23. Purdue
24. Iowa
25. Maryland
RV: Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Wisconsin, Villanova, Xavier, Drake, Iowa State, West Virginia, Marquette