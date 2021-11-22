(KMAland) -- Kansas men’s basketball is down a spot to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings but maintained their No. 3 ranking in the Coaches Top 25.
Check out the regional conference teams ranked this week below and the full top 25 rankings linked here.
AP Top 25
3. Purdue (1) (up 3)
4. Kansas (down 1)
6. Baylor (up 3)
7. Villanova (down 2)
8. Texas (same)
14. Illinois (down 4)
20. Michigan (down 16)
21. Seton Hall (up 5)
22. UConn (up 1)
25. Xavier (down 1)
Others RV: Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan State, Maryland, Texas Tech, Iowa, Drake, Loyola-Chicago
Coaches Top 25
3. Kansas (same)
4. Purdue (up 3)
5. Baylor (up 3)
7. Villanova (down 3)
8. Texas (down 3)
13. Michigan (down 7)
15. Illinois (down 5)
20. Seton Hall (down 6)
Others RV: Ohio State, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Xavier, Indiana, Maryland, Iowa, Marquette, Loyola Chicago, West Virginia, Drake