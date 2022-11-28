Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program is new to the latest rankings released by the Associated Press and the Coaches Poll. 

The Cyclones are No. 23 in the AP and Coaches Poll.

Houston, Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue are in the top five of each poll. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

2. Texas (8)

5. Purdue

6. Baylor

7. Creighton 

8. UConn

9. Kansas 

10. Indiana 

16. Illinois

20. Michigan State 

22. Maryland

23. Iowa State 

25. Ohio State 

RV: TCU, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Missouri, St. John's, Kansas State

COACHES POLL TOP 25

2. Texas (5)

5. Purdue (3)

6. UConn 

7. Creighton

8. Indiana 

9. Kansas 

10. Baylor

17. Illinois

20. Michigan State 

22. Maryland 

23. Iowa State

25. Ohio State 

RV: TCU, Iowa, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Drake 

