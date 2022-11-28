(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program is new to the latest rankings released by the Associated Press and the Coaches Poll.
The Cyclones are No. 23 in the AP and Coaches Poll.
Houston, Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue are in the top five of each poll. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Texas (8)
5. Purdue
6. Baylor
7. Creighton
8. UConn
9. Kansas
10. Indiana
16. Illinois
20. Michigan State
22. Maryland
23. Iowa State
25. Ohio State
RV: TCU, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Missouri, St. John's, Kansas State
COACHES POLL TOP 25
2. Texas (5)
5. Purdue (3)
6. UConn
7. Creighton
8. Indiana
9. Kansas
10. Baylor
17. Illinois
20. Michigan State
22. Maryland
23. Iowa State
25. Ohio State
RV: TCU, Iowa, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Drake