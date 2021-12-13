(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program is once again trending up in the Associated Press rankings.
The Cyclones came in at No. 11 in the AP Poll, moving up from No. 17. They were also big movers in the Coaches Poll, going from 19 to 11.
Baylor is up to No. 1 in both polls, earning a unanimous ranking in the AP while Duke received a first-place nod in the Coaches Poll.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional teams below.
AP MEN'S BASKETBALL TOP 25
1. Baylor (up 1)
3. Purdue (down 2)
7. Kansas (up 1)
11. Iowa State (up 6)
12. Michigan State (up 7)
15. Ohio State (up 6)
17. Texas (down 10)
25. Texas Tech (NR)
RV: Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Illinois, West Virginia, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan, Minnesota, Creighton
COACHES TOP 25
1. Baylor (up 1)
4. Purdue (down 3)
7. Kansas
11. Iowa State (up 8)
12. Michigan State (up 8)
15. Ohio State (up 7)
17. Texas (down 6)
24. Texas Tech (NR)
RV: Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, Minnesota, Illinois, West Virginia
NET TOP 25
2. Baylor
5. Kansas
6. Purdue
13. Michigan State
17. Iowa State
18. Loyola-Chicago
19. Texas Tech
20. Ohio State
23. Texas