Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball team continues to rise in the national rankings, moving to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the AP. 

Kansas stayed put at No. 7 in both polls. 

View the full rankings and list of ranked regional teams below. 

AP MEN'S BASKETBALL TOP 25 

1. Baylor (same) 

3. Purdue (same)

7. Kansas (same)

9. Iowa State (up 2)

11. Michigan State (up 1)

14. Ohio State (up 1)

16. Texas (up 1)

24. Wisconsin (up 2)

RV: Oklahoma, West Virginia, Illinois, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Minnesota, Creighton 

COACHES TOP 25

1. Baylor (same)

3. Purdue (same)

7. Kansas (same) 

8. Iowa State (up 3)

10. Michigan State (up 2)

13. Ohio State (up 2)

17. Texas (same)

24. Wisconsin (up 2)

25. Texas Tech (down 1)

RV: Illinois, Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana

NET RANKINGS 

2. Baylor

4. Purdue 

7. Kansas

13. Michigan State 

14. Iowa State

15. Loyola-Chicago

16. Illinois

18. Ohio State

23. Iowa

