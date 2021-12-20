(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball team continues to rise in the national rankings, moving to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the AP.
Kansas stayed put at No. 7 in both polls.
AP MEN'S BASKETBALL TOP 25
1. Baylor (same)
3. Purdue (same)
7. Kansas (same)
9. Iowa State (up 2)
11. Michigan State (up 1)
14. Ohio State (up 1)
16. Texas (up 1)
24. Wisconsin (up 2)
RV: Oklahoma, West Virginia, Illinois, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Minnesota, Creighton
COACHES TOP 25
1. Baylor (same)
3. Purdue (same)
7. Kansas (same)
8. Iowa State (up 3)
10. Michigan State (up 2)
13. Ohio State (up 2)
17. Texas (same)
24. Wisconsin (up 2)
25. Texas Tech (down 1)
RV: Illinois, Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana
NET RANKINGS
2. Baylor
4. Purdue
7. Kansas
13. Michigan State
14. Iowa State
15. Loyola-Chicago
16. Illinois
18. Ohio State
23. Iowa