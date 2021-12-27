Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- The Iowa State men's basketball team continued their climb in the national polls on Monday. 

The Cyclones moved up one spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll and up three spots to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll. 

Baylor is still the top team in both polls. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional teams below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

1. Baylor (same)

3. Purdue (same)

6. Kansas (up 1)

8. Iowa State (up 1)

10. Michigan State (up 1)

13. Ohio State (up 1) 

17. Texas (down 1)

24. Wisconsin (same)

25. Texas Tech (same)

RV: Illinois, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan, Iowa, Creighton, Minnesota.

COACHES TOP 25

1. Baylor (same)

3. Purdue (up 1)

7. Kansas (same)

8. Iowa State (up 3) 

10. Michigan State (up 2)

13. Ohio State (up 2)

17. Texas (same)

25. Wisconsin (up 2)

25. Texas Tech (down 1) 

RV: Illinois, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana. 

NET TOP 25

1. Baylor

6. Purdue

7. Kansas

11. Michigan State

14. Illinois

15. Loyola-Chicago

17. Iowa State 

18. Ohio State

20. Texas

22. Texas Tech 

