(Ames) -- The Iowa State men's basketball team continued their climb in the national polls on Monday.
The Cyclones moved up one spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll and up three spots to No. 8 in the Coaches Poll.
Baylor is still the top team in both polls. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
1. Baylor (same)
3. Purdue (same)
6. Kansas (up 1)
8. Iowa State (up 1)
10. Michigan State (up 1)
13. Ohio State (up 1)
17. Texas (down 1)
24. Wisconsin (same)
25. Texas Tech (same)
RV: Illinois, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan, Iowa, Creighton, Minnesota.
COACHES TOP 25
1. Baylor (same)
3. Purdue (up 1)
7. Kansas (same)
8. Iowa State (up 3)
10. Michigan State (up 2)
13. Ohio State (up 2)
17. Texas (same)
25. Wisconsin (up 2)
25. Texas Tech (down 1)
RV: Illinois, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Loyola-Chicago, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana.
NET TOP 25
1. Baylor
6. Purdue
7. Kansas
11. Michigan State
14. Illinois
15. Loyola-Chicago
17. Iowa State
18. Ohio State
20. Texas
22. Texas Tech