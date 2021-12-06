Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program is once again on the move in the rankings. 

The Cyclones climbed up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 17 and catapulted to No. 23 in the Coaches Poll, gaining four positions. They are also ranked 20th in the NET Rankings.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional teams below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

1. Purdue (up 1)

2. Baylor (up 2)

7. Texas (same)

8. Kansas (same)

17. Iowa State (up 2)

19. Michigan State (up 3) 

21. Ohio State (up 5)

22. Wisconsin (up 1)

RV: Illinois, Oklahoma, Iowa, Michigan, Loyola-Chicago 

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Purdue (up 1)

2. Baylor (up 2)

7. Kansas

11. Texas (down 3)

17. Wisconsin (up 4)

19. Iowa State (up 4)

20. Michigan State (up 2) 

22. Ohio State (up 4)

RV: Illinois, Texas Tech, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Loyola-Chicago

NET TOP 25 

1. Purdue 

6. Baylor

9. Iowa

14. Kansas

17. Texas

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan State 

20. Iowa State 

25. Loyola-Chicago

