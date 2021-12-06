(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program is once again on the move in the rankings.
The Cyclones climbed up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 17 and catapulted to No. 23 in the Coaches Poll, gaining four positions. They are also ranked 20th in the NET Rankings.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
1. Purdue (up 1)
2. Baylor (up 2)
7. Texas (same)
8. Kansas (same)
17. Iowa State (up 2)
19. Michigan State (up 3)
21. Ohio State (up 5)
22. Wisconsin (up 1)
RV: Illinois, Oklahoma, Iowa, Michigan, Loyola-Chicago
COACHES TOP 25
1. Purdue (up 1)
2. Baylor (up 2)
7. Kansas
11. Texas (down 3)
17. Wisconsin (up 4)
19. Iowa State (up 4)
20. Michigan State (up 2)
22. Ohio State (up 4)
RV: Illinois, Texas Tech, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Loyola-Chicago
NET TOP 25
1. Purdue
6. Baylor
9. Iowa
14. Kansas
17. Texas
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan State
20. Iowa State
25. Loyola-Chicago