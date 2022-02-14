(Lawrence) -- The Kansas men's basketball program moved up two spots in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls.
The Jayhawks rose from No. 8 to No. 6 in both polls, receiving 1,151 points in the AP and 603 in the Coaches.
Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in both polls.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
5. Purdue (down 2)
6. Kansas (up 2)
7. Baylor (up 3)
8. Providence (up 3)
10. Villanova (up 5)
11. Texas Tech (down 2)
12. Illinois (up 1)
15. Wisconsin (down 1)
18. Ohio State (down 2)
19. Michigan State (down 2)
20. Texas (same)
24. UConn (same)
RV: Marquette, Iowa, South Dakota State, Rutgers
COACHES POLL
6. Kansas (up 2)
7. Purdue (down 4)
8. Baylor (up 2)
9. Providence (up 2)
10. Villanova (up 5)
11. Texas Tech (down 2)
12. Illinois (up 1)
16. Wisconsin (down 2)
18. Ohio State (down 2)
19. Michigan State (down 2)
20. Texas (same)
23. Marquette (down 4)
24. UConn (down 1)
RV: Xavier, Loyola-Chicago, Rutgers, Iowa, Iowa State, TCU, Missouri State
NET RANKINGS
4. Baylor
6. Villanova
8. Kansas
9. Purdue
12. Texas Tech
13. Illinois
15. Texas
17. Ohio State
18. UConn
19. Iowa
20. Xavier
23. Wisconsin
24. Michigan State