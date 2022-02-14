Kansas Jayhawks

(Lawrence) -- The Kansas men's basketball program moved up two spots in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls. 

The Jayhawks rose from No. 8 to No. 6 in both polls, receiving 1,151 points in the AP and 603 in the Coaches. 

Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in both polls. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

5. Purdue (down 2)

6. Kansas (up 2)

7. Baylor (up 3)

8. Providence (up 3)

10. Villanova (up 5)

11. Texas Tech (down 2) 

12. Illinois (up 1)

15. Wisconsin (down 1)

18. Ohio State (down 2)

19. Michigan State (down 2)

20. Texas (same)

24. UConn (same)

RV: Marquette, Iowa, South Dakota State, Rutgers 

COACHES POLL

6. Kansas (up 2)

7. Purdue (down 4)

8. Baylor (up 2)

9. Providence (up 2)

10. Villanova (up 5)

11. Texas Tech (down 2)

12. Illinois (up 1)

16. Wisconsin (down 2)

18. Ohio State (down 2)

19. Michigan State (down 2)

20. Texas (same)

23. Marquette (down 4)

24. UConn (down 1)

RV: Xavier, Loyola-Chicago, Rutgers, Iowa, Iowa State, TCU, Missouri State 

NET RANKINGS

4. Baylor

6. Villanova

8. Kansas

9. Purdue

12. Texas Tech

13. Illinois

15. Texas

17. Ohio State

18. UConn

19. Iowa

20. Xavier

23. Wisconsin

24. Michigan State

