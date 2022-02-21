Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- The Iowa men's basketball program is into the top 25 of the latest rankings released by the Associated Press.

The Hawkeyes (18-8) are up to No. 25 and are receiving votes in the Coaches Poll.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

4. Purdue (up 1)

5. Kansas (up 1)

8. Villanova (up 2)

9. Texas Tech (down 2)

10. Baylor (down 3)

11. Providence (down 3)

13. Wisconsin (up 2)

15. Illinois (down 3)

20. Texas (same)

21. UConn (up 3)

22. Ohio State (down 4)

25. Iowa (up 1)

RV: Michigan State, Rutgers, South Dakota State, Marquette, Xavier, Creighton 

COACHES POLL TOP 25

5. Kansas (up 1)

7. Purdue (same)

8. Villanova (up 2)

9. Texas Tech (up 2)

10. Providence (down 1)

11. Baylor (down 3)

12, Wisconsin (up 4)

14. Illiinois (down 2)

19. Ohio State (down 1)

20. UConn (up 4)

22. Texas (down 2) 

24. Michigan State (down 5)

RV: Marquette, Iowa, Rutgers, Creighton, Seton Hall

NET RANKINGS 

5. Kansas

6. Baylor

7. Villanova

8. Texas Tech

9. Purdue

14. Illinois

15. Texas

17. UConn

18. Ohio State

19. Iowa

20. Wisconsin

25. Xavier 

