(KMAland) -- The Iowa men's basketball program is into the top 25 of the latest rankings released by the Associated Press.
The Hawkeyes (18-8) are up to No. 25 and are receiving votes in the Coaches Poll.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
4. Purdue (up 1)
5. Kansas (up 1)
8. Villanova (up 2)
9. Texas Tech (down 2)
10. Baylor (down 3)
11. Providence (down 3)
13. Wisconsin (up 2)
15. Illinois (down 3)
20. Texas (same)
21. UConn (up 3)
22. Ohio State (down 4)
25. Iowa (up 1)
RV: Michigan State, Rutgers, South Dakota State, Marquette, Xavier, Creighton
COACHES POLL TOP 25
5. Kansas (up 1)
7. Purdue (same)
8. Villanova (up 2)
9. Texas Tech (up 2)
10. Providence (down 1)
11. Baylor (down 3)
12, Wisconsin (up 4)
14. Illiinois (down 2)
19. Ohio State (down 1)
20. UConn (up 4)
22. Texas (down 2)
24. Michigan State (down 5)
RV: Marquette, Iowa, Rutgers, Creighton, Seton Hall
NET RANKINGS
5. Kansas
6. Baylor
7. Villanova
8. Texas Tech
9. Purdue
14. Illinois
15. Texas
17. UConn
18. Ohio State
19. Iowa
20. Wisconsin
25. Xavier