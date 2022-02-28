(KMAland) -- The Iowa men's basketball program moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press rankings on Monday.
The Hawkeyes climbed to No. 24 in the AP Poll, but are still at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, tied with Michigan State.
Check out the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools here.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
3. Baylor (up 7)
6. Kansas (down 1)
8. Purdue (down 4)
9. Providence (up 2)
10. Wisconsin (up 3)
11. Villanova (down 3)
12. Texas Tech (down 3)
18. UConn (up 3)
20. Illinois (down 5)
21. Texas (down 1)
23. Ohio State (down 1)
24. Iowa (up 1)
RV: South Dakota State, Michigan State, Marquette, Iowa State, Northern Iowa
COACHES TOP 25
4. Baylor (up 7)
7. Kansas (down 2)
8. Providence (up 2)
9. Purdue (down 2)
10. Wisconsin (up 2)
11. Villanova (down 3)
12. Texas Tech (down 3)
17. Illinois (down 3)
21. Texas (up 1)
23. Ohio State (down 4)
25. Iowa (up 1)
25. Michigan State (up 1)
RV: Marquette, Creighton, Iowa State, South Dakota State
NET RANKINGS
5. Baylor
7. Villanova
10. Texas Tech
12. Purdue
14. Illinois
15. Texas
18. Iowa
20. Ohio State
21. Wisconsin
25. Providence