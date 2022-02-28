Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- The Iowa men's basketball program moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press rankings on Monday. 

The Hawkeyes climbed to No. 24 in the AP Poll, but are still at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, tied with Michigan State. 

Check out the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools here

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

3. Baylor (up 7)

6. Kansas (down 1)

8. Purdue (down 4)

9. Providence (up 2)

10. Wisconsin (up 3)

11. Villanova (down 3)

12. Texas Tech (down 3)

18. UConn (up 3)

20. Illinois (down 5)

21. Texas (down 1) 

23. Ohio State (down 1)

24. Iowa (up 1)

RV: South Dakota State, Michigan State, Marquette, Iowa State, Northern Iowa

COACHES TOP 25 

4. Baylor (up 7)

7. Kansas (down 2)

8. Providence (up 2)

9. Purdue (down 2) 

10. Wisconsin (up 2) 

11. Villanova (down 3)

12. Texas Tech (down 3)

17. Illinois (down 3)

21. Texas (up 1) 

23. Ohio State (down 4)

25. Iowa (up 1)

25. Michigan State (up 1)

RV: Marquette, Creighton, Iowa State, South Dakota State 

NET RANKINGS 

5. Baylor

7. Villanova

10. Texas Tech

12. Purdue

14. Illinois

15. Texas 

18. Iowa

20. Ohio State 

21. Wisconsin

25. Providence 

