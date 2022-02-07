(KMAland) -- Kansas is on the rise in the latest Associated Press and Coaches men's college basketball rankings.
The Jayhawks (19-3) moved up two spots from No. 10 to No. 8 in both rankings.
Auburn is the No. 1 team in the AP rankings while Gonzaga has the top honor in the coaches.
View the full rankings here.
ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25
3. Purdue (up 1)
8. Kansas (up 2)
9. Texas Tech (up 5)
10. Baylor (down 2)
11. Providence (up 4)
13. Illinois (up 5)
14. Wisconsin (down 3)
15. Villanova (down 3)
16. Ohio State (same)
17. Michigan State (down 4)
18. Marquette (up 6)
20. Texas (up 3)
24. UConn (down 7)
25. Xavier (down 4)
RV: Iowa State, Loyola-Chicago, Indiana, Iowa
COACHES POLL TOP 25
3. Purdue (same)
8. Kansas (up 2)
9. Texas Tech (up 5)
10. Baylor (down 2)
11. Providence (up 4)
13. Illinois (up 5)
14. Wisconsin (down 3)
15. Villanova (down 3)
16. Ohio State (same)
17. Michigan State (down 4)
19. Marquette (up 5)
20. Texas (up 1)
23. UConn (down 6)
RV: Xavier, Iowa State, Loyola-Chicago, TCU, Indiana, Seton Hall
NET RANKINGS
5. Purdue
6. Villanova
8. Kansas
9. Baylor
11. Texas Tech
13. Illinois
15. Texas
17. Oho State
18. UConn
19. Wisconsin
21. Xavier
22. Iowa
23. Michigan State
25. Marquette