Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas is on the rise in the latest Associated Press and Coaches men's college basketball rankings. 

The Jayhawks (19-3) moved up two spots from No. 10 to No. 8 in both rankings. 

Auburn is the No. 1 team in the AP rankings while Gonzaga has the top honor in the coaches. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25

3. Purdue (up 1)

8. Kansas (up 2) 

9. Texas Tech (up 5)

10. Baylor (down 2)

11. Providence (up 4)

13. Illinois (up 5)

14. Wisconsin (down 3)

15. Villanova (down 3)

16. Ohio State (same)

17. Michigan State (down 4)

18. Marquette (up 6)

20. Texas (up 3)

24. UConn (down 7)

25. Xavier (down 4)

RV: Iowa State, Loyola-Chicago, Indiana, Iowa

COACHES POLL TOP 25 

3. Purdue (same)

8. Kansas (up 2)

9. Texas Tech (up 5)

10. Baylor (down 2)

11. Providence (up 4)

13. Illinois (up 5)

14. Wisconsin (down 3)

15. Villanova (down 3)

16. Ohio State (same)

17. Michigan State (down 4)

19. Marquette (up 5)

20. Texas (up 1)

23. UConn (down 6)

RV: Xavier, Iowa State, Loyola-Chicago, TCU, Indiana, Seton Hall 

NET RANKINGS

5. Purdue

6. Villanova

8. Kansas

9. Baylor

11. Texas Tech 

13. Illinois 

15. Texas

17. Oho State

18. UConn

19. Wisconsin

21. Xavier

22. Iowa

23. Michigan State

25. Marquette 

