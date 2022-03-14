Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa was a big mover in the final Associated Press and Coaches Polls of the 2021-22 season. 

The Hawkeyes moved up 8 spots to No. 16 in the AP Poll and up four spots to No. 19 in the Coaches Poll. View the full rankings here

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

3. Kansas (up 3)

6. Villanova (up 2)

10. Purdue (down 1)

12. Texas Tech (up 2)

13. Providence (down 2)

14. Wisconsin (down 2)

16. Iowa (up 8)

19. Illinois (down 3) 

21. UConn (down 1)

25. Texas (down 3) 

RV: South Dakota State, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan State, Ohio State, Creighton, Indiana, Seton Hall 

COACHES TOP 25 

3. Kansas (up 3)

4. Baylor (down 1)

5. Villanova (up 3)

9. Purdue (same)

11. Texas Tech (up 3)

13. Providence (down 3)

14. Wisconsin (down 2)

16. Illinois (down 1)

19. Iowa (up 4)

21. UConn (down 1)

25. Texas (down 3)

RV: Michigan State, Seton Hall, Creighton, South Dakota State, Loyola Chicago, Ohio State 

NET RANKINGS 

4. Baylor

6. Kansas

8. Villanova

9. Texas Tech

13. Purdue

14. Iowa

15. Illinois

16. Texas

17. UConn

23. Loyola Chicago

24. Wisconsin 

