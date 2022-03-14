(KMAland) -- Iowa was a big mover in the final Associated Press and Coaches Polls of the 2021-22 season.
The Hawkeyes moved up 8 spots to No. 16 in the AP Poll and up four spots to No. 19 in the Coaches Poll. View the full rankings here.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
3. Kansas (up 3)
6. Villanova (up 2)
10. Purdue (down 1)
12. Texas Tech (up 2)
13. Providence (down 2)
14. Wisconsin (down 2)
16. Iowa (up 8)
19. Illinois (down 3)
21. UConn (down 1)
25. Texas (down 3)
RV: South Dakota State, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan State, Ohio State, Creighton, Indiana, Seton Hall
COACHES TOP 25
3. Kansas (up 3)
4. Baylor (down 1)
5. Villanova (up 3)
9. Purdue (same)
11. Texas Tech (up 3)
13. Providence (down 3)
14. Wisconsin (down 2)
16. Illinois (down 1)
19. Iowa (up 4)
21. UConn (down 1)
25. Texas (down 3)
RV: Michigan State, Seton Hall, Creighton, South Dakota State, Loyola Chicago, Ohio State
NET RANKINGS
4. Baylor
6. Kansas
8. Villanova
9. Texas Tech
13. Purdue
14. Iowa
15. Illinois
16. Texas
17. UConn
23. Loyola Chicago
24. Wisconsin