(KMAland) -- Kansas is the unanimous top team in the final Coaches Poll of the 2021-22 men's college basketball season.
The national champion Jayhawks received all 32 votes.
North Carolina, Duke, Villanova and Gonzaga complete the top five while Arizona, Houston, Arkansas, Baylor and Purdue were in the top 10.
Iowa came in at No. 21 while Iowa State is No. 23.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
COACHES POLL TOP 25
1. Kansas (up 2)
4. Villanova (up 1)
9. Baylor (down 5)
10. Purdue (down 1)
12. Texas Tech (down 1)
13. Providence (same)
18. Wisconsin (down 4)
19. Illinois (down 3)
21. Iowa (down 2)
23. Iowa State (up 3)
25. Michigan (up 1)
RV: Texas, UConn, Michigan State, Ohio State, Creighton, Seton Hall, Rutgers