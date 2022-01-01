(KMAland) -- Iowa State suffered their first loss of the year and Ryan Hawkins shined in the clutch for Creighton in Saturday's regional college basketball action.
Iowa State (12-1, 0-1): Iowa State's first loss of the year was a 77-72 defeat to No. 1 Baylor. Tristan Enaruna led the Cyclones with 23 points and eight rebounds while Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and eight boards and Tyrese Hunter finished with 12 points.
Creighton (10-3, 2-0): Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins' go-ahead three in the second overtime led the Bluejays to a 75-69 win over Marquette. Hawkins finished with 18 points and 12 boards -- his fourth double-double of the year. Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton's scoring with 20 points and also had 12 rebounds while Alex O'Connell and Ryan Nembhard contributed 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Omaha (2-12, 1-2): Oral Roberts cruised to a 107-62 win on Saturday. Frankie Fidler led Omaha's efforts with 15 points, sinking seven free throws.
Kansas (11-1): Kansas held off George Mason for a 76-67 victory. The Jayhawks received stellar bench play from Jalen Coleman-Lands (20 points) and Mitch Lightfoot (14 points). Christian Braun had 14 points and passed out six assists while Ochai Agbaji tallied 11 points and snagged seven rebounds.
Kansas State (8-4, 0-1): The Wildcats fell to a victim to a last-minute shot in a 71-69 loss to Oklahoma despite a 25-point, 16-rebound effort from Mark Smith. Nijel Pack had 17 points and Ismael Massoud chipped in 13. Mike McGuirl came off the bench for seven points and five rebounds.