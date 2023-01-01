(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were both losers in men’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa (8-6, 0-3): Despite 53 second-half points, Iowa lost to Penn State (11-3, 2-1), 83-79. Kris Murray dropped 32 points and hauled in nine rebounds while Tony Perkins added 17 points and seven rebounds. Filip Rebraca contributed 13 points and five boards in the loss.
Drake (11-4, 2-2): Missouri State (7-7, 3-1) held off Drake in a 52-49 slugfest. Tucker DeVries had 20 points while D.J. Wilkins added 11 points. Darnell Brodie totaled five points and grabbed 13 rebounds.