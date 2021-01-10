(KMAland) -- Iowa and Northern Iowa picked up wins while Nebraska lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa (11-2, 5-1): Iowa avenged their lone Big Ten Conference loss with an 86-71 win over Minnesota (10-4, 3-4). Luka Garza had 33 points and five rebounds, Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and six boards and Jordan Bohannon had 19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in the win.
Nebraska (4-8, 0-5): Nebraska dropped another Big Ten Conference game to Indiana (8-5, 3-3), 84-76. Teddy Allen had 21 points to lead five players in double figures for the Huskers. Lat Mayen added 15 points while Trey McGowens, Dalano Banton and Derrick Walker added 10 apiece.
Northern Iowa (3-7, 2-3): Austin Phyfe had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers in a 78-72 win over Bradley (6-4, 0-1). Trae Berhow scored 15 points, Noah Carter added 14 and Nate Heise put in 11.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/10)
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 86 Minnesota 71
Indiana 84 Nebraska 76
Maryland 66 Illinois 63
Big East Conference
Xavier 74 Providence 73
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 78 Bradley 72
Illinois State 73 Evansville 68
Missouri State 78 Valparaiso 68
Indiana State 76 Loyola Chicago 71