NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Northern Iowa picked up wins while Nebraska lost in men’s regional college basketball action on Sunday.

Iowa (11-2, 5-1): Iowa avenged their lone Big Ten Conference loss with an 86-71 win over Minnesota (10-4, 3-4). Luka Garza had 33 points and five rebounds, Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and six boards and Jordan Bohannon had 19 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in the win.

Nebraska (4-8, 0-5): Nebraska dropped another Big Ten Conference game to Indiana (8-5, 3-3), 84-76. Teddy Allen had 21 points to lead five players in double figures for the Huskers. Lat Mayen added 15 points while Trey McGowens, Dalano Banton and Derrick Walker added 10 apiece.

Northern Iowa (3-7, 2-3): Austin Phyfe had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers in a 78-72 win over Bradley (6-4, 0-1). Trae Berhow scored 15 points, Noah Carter added 14 and Nate Heise put in 11.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/10) 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 86 Minnesota 71

Indiana 84 Nebraska 76

Maryland 66 Illinois 63

Big East Conference 

Xavier 74 Providence 73

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 78 Bradley 72 

Illinois State 73 Evansville 68

Missouri State 78 Valparaiso 68

Indiana State 76 Loyola Chicago 71

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.