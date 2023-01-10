(KMAland) -- Iowa State, K-State and Kansas all moved to 4-0 in the Big 12 while Northern Iowa and Drake also won in the MVC in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Iowa State (13-2, 4-0): Iowa State got 25 points from Gabe Kalscheur in a dominant 84-50 win over Texas Tech (10-6, 0-4). Jaren Holmes added 15 points, and Caleb Grill put in 14 points with four assists for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey also had a strong night with nine points and eight assists.
Northern Iowa (9-8, 5-2): Northern Iowa snagged a 75-67 win over Murray State (9-8, 4-3) in the Missouri Valley Conference. Bowen Born went for 23 points while Tytan Anderson added 11 points and 18 rebounds. Landon Wolf pitched in 15 points, and Cole Henry tallied 14.
Drake (13-5, 4-3): Drake took a 76-71 overtime win over Illinois Chicago (9-9, 1-6). Four players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, led by Tucker DeVries (15 points, 9 rebounds) and Roman Penn (15 points, 8 assists). Darnell Brodie pitched in 14 points, and Garrett Sturtz had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Nebraska (9-8, 2-4): Nebraska struggled to a 76-50 loss to Illinois (11-5, 2-3). The Huskers got 12 points from Sam Griesel, who also had six rebounds. Wilhelm Breidenbach finished with 11 points of his own.
Kansas State (15-1, 4-0): Kansas State kept rolling with a 65-57 win over Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-3) in the Big 12. Markquis Nowell had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Keyontae Johnson added 12 points and six boards for the Wildcats. Desi Sills pitched in 11 points.
Kansas (15-1, 4-0): Kansas overcame a late 10-point deficit to win 79-75 in the Big 12 over Oklahoma (10-6, 1-3). KJ Adams had 22 points to lead the way for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson added 17 points and eight rebounds, Dajuan Harris pitched in 11 points and five assist and Zach Clemence posted 10 points.