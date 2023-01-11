(KMAland) -- Creighton and Missouri both suffered defeats in men's regional college basketball action Wednesday.
Creighton (9-8, 0-4): Creighton dropped a 90-87 thriller to Xavier (14-3, 9-1). Baylor Scheierman paced Creighton with 25 points while Ryan Nembhard had 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Trey Alexander (16 points), Ryan Kalkbrenner (15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) and Arthur Kaluma (11 points, 9 rebounds) had stellar outing for Creighton.
Missouri (13-2, 1-1): A slow start doomed Missouri in an 82-64 loss to Texas A&M (10-5, 7-1). Kobe Brown had 12 points and five rebounds while D'Moi Hodge added 10 points and six rebounds. DeAndre Gholston also cracked double figures with 10 points, and Noah Carter, Sean East and Nick Honor accounted for nine points apiece.