(KMAland) -- Kansas edged Iowa State, Nebraska lost to Illinois, UNI won in OT and UMKC was a non-conference winner in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Kansas (13-2, 2-1) & Iowa State (13-3, 1-3): Kansas edged past Iowa State for a 62-61 win in Big 12 conference play. The Jayhawks got 22 points and seven rebounds from Ochai Agbaji while Christian Braun had 13 points and seven boards and Dajuan Harris pitched in 12 points and three assists. Izaiah Brockington topped Iowa State with 17 points and eight rebounds, Gabe Kalscheur had 14 points and Tyrese Hunter pitched in 12 points, five assists and five steals for the Cyclones.
Nebraska (6-11, 0-6): Nebraska dropped another Big Ten Conference matchup with Illinois (12-3, 5-0), 81-71. Bryce McGowens topped the Huskers with 19 points while Alonzo Verge had 14 points, nine assists and four rebounds, and Derrick Walker pitched in 14 points and seven rebounds.
Northern Iowa (8-7, 4-1): Northern Iowa was a winner over Indiana State (8-7, 1-2), 80-74, in overtime. Noah Carter scored a team-best 17 points to lead the Panthers. AJ Green had 16 points in a tough shooting night (4/16), Bowen Born added 14 points and five assists and Nate Heise finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Kansas City (8-6): Kansas City went outside the Summit League for a 98-57 win over Baptist Christian. Anderson Kopp had a team-high 19 points for the Roos while Marvin Nesbitt added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jack Chapman pitched in 11 points and Sam Martin had 10.