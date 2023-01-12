(KMAland) -- Iowa won in OT over Michigan, Omaha knocked off North Dakota and UMKC was a Summit League winner in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday.
Iowa (11-6, 3-3): Iowa got a four-point play from Payton Sandfort near the end of regulation to force overtime in a 93-84 win over Michigan (9-7, 3-2). Sandfort had 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Kris Murray added a team-best 27 points with eight boards, three assists and three blocks. Filip Rebraca posted 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Abraham Lincoln alum Josh Dix came off the bench to score a career-high 10 points with five assists for the Hawkeyes.
Omaha (7-11, 3-3): Frankie Fidler had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Marquel Sutton posted 16 points and nine boards in a 69-63 win for Omaha over North Dakota (6-12, 0-5). JJ White pitched in 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Northwest Missouri State (14-2, 7-2): Northwest Missouri State lost to No. 7 Central Oklahoma (16-1, 10-1), 69-58. Diego Bernard had 16 points, Bennett Stirtz posted 14 and Luke Waters had 12 for the Bearcats in the loss.
Kansas City (7-11, 3-2): Kansas City used a big second half to take an 81-60 win over St. Thomas (13-7, 4-3). RayQuawndis Mitchell had 29 points while Shemarri Allen added 17 points and five assists for the Roos. Jeff Ngandu posted 14 points and 17 rebounds in the victory for the Roos.