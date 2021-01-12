Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas dropped a Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma State on Tuesday in men’s regional college basketball action.

Kansas (10-3, 4-2): Kansas lost a 75-72 Big 12 Conference meeting with Oklahoma State (9-3, 3-3). David McCormack had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks in the defeat. Ochai Agbaji added 14 points while Marcus Garrett had 12.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/12) 

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 75 Kansas 70 

Oklahoma 82 TCU 46

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 77 Wisconsin 54

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 69 Butler 67

Marquette 79 Providence 69

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 72 Ole Miss 63

Alabama 85 Kentucky 65

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.