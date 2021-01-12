(KMAland) -- Kansas dropped a Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma State on Tuesday in men’s regional college basketball action.
Kansas (10-3, 4-2): Kansas lost a 75-72 Big 12 Conference meeting with Oklahoma State (9-3, 3-3). David McCormack had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks in the defeat. Ochai Agbaji added 14 points while Marcus Garrett had 12.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/12)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 75 Kansas 70
Oklahoma 82 TCU 46
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 77 Wisconsin 54
Big East Conference
St. John’s 69 Butler 67
Marquette 79 Providence 69
Southeastern Conference
Florida 72 Ole Miss 63
Alabama 85 Kentucky 65