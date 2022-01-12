(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Drake were winners while K-State and Missouri were losers in regional men’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Northwest Missouri State (14-1, 7-0): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 74-60 win over Fort Hays State (11-3, 6-3). Wes Dreamer led the Bearcats with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Trevor Hudgins pitched in 19 points of his own in the win. Daniel Abreu added 16 points and four rebounds.
Drake (12-5, 3-1): Drake was an 86-75 winner over Illinois State (8-8, 1-2) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Roman Penn and Tucker DeVries scored 16 points each while Garrett Sturtz posted 12, DJ Wilkins had 11 and Tremell Murphy put in 10.
Kansas State (8-7, 0-4): Kansas State dropped another tight Big 12 Conference game to TCU (11-2, 1-1), 60-57. Markquis Nowell had 18 points, seven steals, four assists and three rebounds to lead the Wildcats while Nijel Pack pitched in 10 points and four rebounds and Mark Smith had 10 points and nine grabs in the defeat.
Missouri (7-8, 1-2): Missouri struggled mightily in an 87-43 loss to Arkansas (11-5, 1-3). The Tigers trailed 26-5 through 10 minutes and 49-15 at half. Javon Pickett had a team-high 12 points for the Tigers. Jarron Coleman added 11 points.