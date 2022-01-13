(KMAland) -- Iowa took down Indiana while Omaha lost a high-scoring contest with South Dakota State in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday.
Iowa (12-4, 2-3): Iowa took an 83-74 win over Indiana (12-4, 3-3) in Big Ten Conference play. Kris Murray poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Keegan Murray added 12 points and nine boards, and Jordan Bohannon finished with 11 points.
Omaha (3-15, 2-5): Omaha couldn’t quite keep up with South Dakota State (14-4, 5-0) in a Summit League defeat. Nick Ferrarini had 17 points, Kyle Luedtke added 16 with five rebounds and Darrius Hughes finished with 15 points. Marco Smith added 14 points and six assists, and Frankie Fidler pitched in 13 points, five boards and three dimes.