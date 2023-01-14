(KMAland) -- Kansas downed ISU and Drake, Creighton and Northwest were winners in regional men’s college basketball on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
Kansas (16-1, 5-0) & Iowa State (13-3, 4-1): KJ Adams’ late jumper sent Kansas to a 62-60 win over Iowa State. Gradey Dick finished with 21 points and five rebounds, Jalen Wilson pitched in 16 points and 11 boards and Adams had 15 points and six rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 23 points and Osun Osunniyi posted 14 for the Cyclones.
Northern Iowa (9-9, 5-3): Trey Campbell had 16 points to lead Northern Iowa in a 76-72 loss to Belmont (13-6, 6-2) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Michael Duax had 12 points and Tytan Anderson pitched in 11 points with nine rebounds and five assists.
Drake (14-5, 5-3): Tucker DeVries led Drake with 28 points in an 86-61 win over Bradley (12-7, 5-3). Sardaar Calhoun had 16 points, Conor Enright had 13 and Darnell Brodie posted 10 for the Bulldogs in the win.
Creighton (10-8, 4-3): Creighton edged past Providence (14-4, 6-1) for a 73-67 win. Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and Trey Alexander added 20 points and six boards for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and seven rebounds.
Omaha (7-12, 3-4): Omaha lost in Summit League play to North Dakota State (8-11, 5-2), 78-65. JJ White and Ja’Sean Glover had 16 points each and Frankie Fidler pitched in 13 for the Mavericks in the defeat.
Northwest Missouri State (15-2, 8-2): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 74-57 win over Newman (6-11, 2-9). Diego Bernard led the way for the Bearcats with 23 points while Mitch Mascari had 13, Bennett Stirtz pitched in 12 and Daniel Abreu had 11.
Missouri (13-4, 2-3): Missouri lost in Southeastern Conference play to Florida (10-7, 3-2), 73-64. Kobe Brown led the way for the Tigers with 21 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Noah Carter scored 12 points off the bench. Tre Gomillion tallied 11 points for the Tigers.
Kansas City (7-12, 3-3): Kansas City took a Summit League loss to Western Illinois (10-8, 3-4), 60-52. RayQuawndis Mitchell had 17 points and five rebounds, Shemarri Allen added 12 points with four steals and Jeff Ngandu had 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Roos.
Kansas State (15-2, 4-1): K-State dropped their first Big 12 Conference game of the season to TCU (14-3, 3-2), 82-68. Keyontae Johnson had 18 points and nine rebounds, Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points and four assists and Tykei Greene posted 11 points.