(KMAland) -- Iowa State won another nationally-ranked game, Northern Iowa won a tight battle, Kansas rolled and Kansas State sprung an upset on Saturday.
Check out the full regional college basketball rundown below.
Iowa State (14-3, 2-3): Iowa State earned another quality win, beating No. 21 Texas, 79-70. Gabe Kalscheur buried six 3-pointers en route to a 22-point performance while Tyrese Hunter contributed 13 points.
Creighton (10-5, 2-2): Xavier scored 51 second-half points for a 80-73 win over Creighton. Alex O’Connell scored 22 points. Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins had double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds while Ryan Nembhard tallied 18 points.
Omaha (3-16, 2-6): South Dakota had little trouble with Omaha in the 105-70 win. Frankie Fidler and Felix Lemetti led the Mavericks with 11 points. Marco Smith chipped in nine points.
Northern Iowa (9-7, 5-1): Northern Iowa held off Southern Illinois for the 69-68 win. AJ Green led the Panthers with 22 points and snagged five rebounds. Noah Carter finished with 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Nate Heise had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Missouri (7-9, 1-3): Texas A&M held off Missouri for a 67-64 win. The Tigers had three in double figures: Jarron Coleman (14 points), DaJuan Gordon (11 points) and Javon Pickett (11 points). Kobe Brown had seven points and nine rebounds.
Kansas (14-2, 3-1): The Jayhawks got an 85-59 win over West Virginia. Jalen Wilson led them with 23 points while also snagging eight boards and handing out five assists. Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and corralled seven rebounds, and David McCormack had 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Kansas State (9-7, 1-4): The Wildcats held off No. 19 Texas Tech for a 62-51 win. Nijel Pack had 14 points and seven rebounds while Mark Smith recorded 12 points and Mike McGuirl added 10. Markquis Nowell scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win.
UMKC (8-7, 2-2): Oral Roberts eraned the 84-72 win. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 19 points and nine rebounds while Evan Gilyard II had 18 points. Reserve Arkel Lamar finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (15-1, 8-0): The Bearcats remained unbeaten in MIAA action with an 80-65 win over Nebraska-Kearney. Trevor Hudgins exploded for 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting and passed out six assists. Diego Bernard scored 18 points and West Dreamer finished with 10. Daniel Abreu came off the bench for 11 points and six rebounds.