(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Missouri were winners while Creighton, UNI and K-State all dropped games in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-1, 8-1): Northwest Missouri State took a 73-63 win over Nebraska-Kearney (4-7, 4-7). Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and five rebounds, Luke Waters added 20 points and Trevor Hudgins finished with 12 points and five assists for the Bearcats.
Creighton (10-3, 6-2): Butler (4-7, 3-5) shocked Creighton, 70-66, in overtime. Denzel Mahoney scored2 9 points and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Jays in the defeat. Damien Jefferson scored 12 points, and Christian Bishop added 10 with seven rebounds and four blocks.
Northern Iowa (3-9, 2-5): Northern Iowa dropped another Missouri Valley Conference game to Loyola Chicago (9-3, 4-1). Austin Phyfe had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Bowen Born and Noah Carter added 10 points apiece.
Missouri (8-2, 2-2): Missouri rolled past Texas A&M (7-5, 2-4), 68-52. Jeremiah Tilmon had another big game for the Tigers with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Dru Smith picked up a game-high 15 points with six assists, six rebounds and four steals. Javon Pickett came of the bench to score 12 points.
Kansas State (5-9, 1-5): Texas (11-2, 5-1) rolled to an 82-67 win over the Wildcats. Davion Bradford had 14 points and seven rebounds for K-State while Rudi Williams added 12 points and Mike McGuirl and DaJuan Gordon had 11 each.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/16)
Big 12 Conference
Texas 82 Kansas State 67
Baylor 68 Texas Tech 60
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 75 Michigan 57
Ohio State 87 Illinois 81
Big East Conference
Butler 70 Creighton 66 — OT
Marquette 73 St. John’s 71
DePaul 77 Valparaiso 58
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 72 Northern Iowa 57
Indiana State 73 Illinois State 65
Bradley 69 Evansville 60
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 68 Texas A&M 52
Georgia 78 Ole Miss 74
Auburn 66 Kentucky 59
Alabama 90 Arkansas 59
Mississippi State 72 Florida 69
Tennessee 81 Vanderbilt 61
South Carolina LSU
Summit League
Oral Roberts 91 Denver 82
North Dakota State North Dakota