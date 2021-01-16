NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Missouri were winners while Creighton, UNI and K-State all dropped games in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (8-1, 8-1): Northwest Missouri State took a 73-63 win over Nebraska-Kearney (4-7, 4-7). Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and five rebounds, Luke Waters added 20 points and Trevor Hudgins finished with 12 points and five assists for the Bearcats. 

Creighton (10-3, 6-2): Butler (4-7, 3-5) shocked Creighton, 70-66, in overtime. Denzel Mahoney scored2 9 points and added seven rebounds and three steals for the Jays in the defeat. Damien Jefferson scored 12 points, and Christian Bishop added 10 with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Northern Iowa (3-9, 2-5): Northern Iowa dropped another Missouri Valley Conference game to Loyola Chicago (9-3, 4-1). Austin Phyfe had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Bowen Born and Noah Carter added 10 points apiece. 

Missouri (8-2, 2-2): Missouri rolled past Texas A&M (7-5, 2-4), 68-52. Jeremiah Tilmon had another big game for the Tigers with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Dru Smith picked up a game-high 15 points with six assists, six rebounds and four steals. Javon Pickett came of the bench to score 12 points.

Kansas State (5-9, 1-5): Texas (11-2, 5-1) rolled to an 82-67 win over the Wildcats. Davion Bradford had 14 points and seven rebounds for K-State while Rudi Williams added 12 points and Mike McGuirl and DaJuan Gordon had 11 each. 

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/16)

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 82 Kansas State 67

Baylor 68 Texas Tech 60

Big Ten Conference 

Minnesota 75 Michigan 57

Ohio State 87 Illinois 81

Big East Conference 

Butler 70 Creighton 66 — OT

Marquette 73 St. John’s 71

DePaul 77 Valparaiso 58

Missouri Valley Conference 

Loyola Chicago 72 Northern Iowa 57 

Indiana State 73 Illinois State 65

Bradley 69 Evansville 60

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 68 Texas A&M 52

Georgia 78 Ole Miss 74

Auburn 66 Kentucky 59

Alabama 90 Arkansas 59

Mississippi State 72 Florida 69

Tennessee 81 Vanderbilt 61

South Carolina LSU

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 91 Denver 82

North Dakota State North Dakota

