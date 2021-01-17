(KMAland) -- Iowa routed Northwestern and UNI was crushed by Loyola Chicago on Sunday in men’s regional college basketball action.
Iowa (12-2, 6-1): Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa in a 96-73 rout of Northwestern (6-6, 3-5). Joe Wieskamp added 16 points, CJ Frederick finished with 13, Jack Nunge added 12 and Jordan Bohannon put in 11.
Northern Iowa (3-10, 2-6): Northern Iowa was routed 88-46 by Loyola Chicago (10-3, 5-1) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Noah Carter led the Panthers with 11 points.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/17)
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 96 Northwestern 73
Purdue 80 Penn State 72
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 88 Northern Iowa 46
Bradley 86 Evansville 55
Indiana State 74 Illinois State 68
Missouri State Missouri Science & Technology