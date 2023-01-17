(KMAland) -- Kansas State won a Sunflower Showdown for the ages, Iowa State recorded an impressive win against Texas and Creighton cruised past Baylor in men's college basketball action Tuesday night.
Iowa State (14-3, 5-1): The No. 12 Cyclones beat No. 7 Texas (15-3, 4-2) 78-67. Jaren Holmes had 21 points to lead Iowa State while Caleb Grill caught fire with 17 points, Gabe Kalscheur scored 16 and Osun Osunniyi contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
Kansas State (16-2, 5-1) & Kansas (16-2, 5-1): Kansas State won an 83-82 overtime classic behind Keyontae Johnson's go-ahead dunk with 24 seconds left. Johnson had 24 points and eight rebounds while Desi Sills also had 24 points. Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jalen Wilson had a massive game for Kansas with 38 points and nine rebounds while Gradey Dick scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr handed out 11 assists in the loss.
Creighton (11-8, 5-3): Creighton didn't have much trouble with Butler (11-9, 3-6) in a 73-52 win. Baylor Scheierman and Ryan Nembhard each had 12 points while Nembhard also grabbed 11 rebounds. Trey Alexander scored 11 points, Arthur Kaluma tallied nine points and grabbed eight rebounds and Fredrick King accounted for eight points.